System of a Down’s Shavo Odadjian releases debut single with new band, North Kingsley
Credit: Javahn SpillSystem of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian has launched a new band called North Kingsley.
The debut single from the trio, which also includes producer Saro Paparian and lyricist/vocalist Ray Hawthorne, is called “Like That?” You can download it now via digital outlets.
Instead of a full album, North Kingsley will release a series of three-song collections every few months. The first, titled Vol. 1, will arrive on August 14.
As for System, the long wait for new music continues. The band hasn’t released an album since 2005.
By Josh Johnson
