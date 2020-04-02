System of a Down’s Serj Tankian teams up with fellow Armenian artists Sebu & Misho for new son
Carlos Tischler/Getty ImagesSystem of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has teamed up with a pair of fellow Armenian artists for a new song.
The track, called “Introvert (Call Me Crazy),” was recorded with Sebu Simonian of the band Capital Cities, and rapper poet Misho.
“‘Introvert (Call Me Crazy)’ is a collaboration between three close friends who couldn’t be further apart geographically or artistically,” Sebu says. “The song is about introversion, desperation and psychosis.”
You can listen to the collaboration streaming on YouTube.
