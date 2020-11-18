System of a Down's new singles lead 'Billboard' Hot Hard Rock Songs chart
Credit: Clemente RuizSystem of a Down is leading the charts once again after releasing new music for the first time in 15 years.
The band’s comeback singles “Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz” have taken the number one and number two spots on Billboard‘s Hot Hard Rock Songs ranking, which measures a combination of streaming, radio airplay and sales data.
System released the songs earlier this month in an effort to raise awareness and funds for the band members’ ancestral homeland of Armenia amid its war with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. The long-disputed region, known to Armenians as Artsakh, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, though is made up of mostly ethnic Armenians.
Last week, System announced that “Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz” have raised over $600,000 for the Armenia Fund.
By Josh Johnson
