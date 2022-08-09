Switch Pro Won’t Be Coming Anytime Soon

Screen showing that the Game is Over

It seems like Nintendo officials have been talking about the Switch Pro forever – and it looks like they’re going to keep talking about it for some time.

Sources say the new version of the Switch won’t see the light of day during this fiscal year, which ends in March 2023. The reason: Nintendo wants the current Switch to top 21 million in sales before it introduces a new model.

Although the console likely would have met that sales goal by now, the COVID pandemic and chip shortage have slowed things down a bit, says Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa. “Normally, we stockpile inventory in the summer to prepare for the year-end sales season, which is at its peak,” he says. “This summer, we are not able to produce as many as usual.”