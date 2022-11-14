Swipe Right? Or Swipe Wrong… That TP Could Be Worse for our Planet than We’d Thought

We’re the tops, when it comes to TP… Or are we the bottom? Sorry to be cheeky, but…

The U.S. tops all other countries – in its annual per capita usage of toilet paper rolls, according to 2018 data.

And not all toilet papers are created equal, when it comes to their contribution to climate change.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council’s (NRDC) latest version of it’s annual “Issue with Tissue” report and scorecard, some major companies are fueling climate change by using virgin forest fiber from Canada’s vast and vital boreal forest, to make their products.

Brands which got an “F” Sustainability Grade: Charmin (Ultra Soft, Ultra Gentle, and Ultra Strong), Kirkland Signature, Quilted Northern Ultra Plush, and Scott 1,000 Sheets Per Roll.

Some brands which got an “A” Sustainability Score are: Green Forest, Trader Joe’s Bath Tissue, and Seventh Generation Extra Strong and Soft.

The group says the most sustainable type of toilet paper to buy is one made from 100% recycled content with “at least 50% post-consumer recycled content.”

