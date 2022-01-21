Sweethearts Candy Chooses Unsexy Theme for Valentine’s Day 2022

Typically, the hearts have messages on them such as “YOU + ME” and “XOXO.”
But this year, Spangler has announced the 2022 theme for its Sweethearts slogans will be “Words of Encouragement” which emphasize friendship instead of flirtation.
A press release says, “Fans of the beloved candy hearts will find 16 new sayings inside this year’s boxes including, ‘WAY 2 GO,’ ‘CRUSH IT’ and ‘HIGH FIVE’ alongside classic message like ‘BE MINE,’ ‘HUG ME’ and ‘CUTIE PIE.’
And: The 2022 theme aims to show recipients just how special they are, give their spirits a lift, and say a special thank you to anyone who helped them do and become their best—from teachers, mentors, and coaches, to family, friends, teammates and countless other difference-makers.”
The flavor line-up hasn’t changed, and includes: Wintergreen, Orange, Lemon-Lime, Blueberry, Banana, Grape, and Cherry.
