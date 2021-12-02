Sweet Gift: Taylor Swift Sent One to Don McLean after She Broke his Hot 100 Record

Taylor Swift is a class act.
Don McLean recently shared that after Taylor Swift broke his Hot 100 record, she sent him a nice gift, after she knocked his 1971 hit, “American Pie,” off the top spot: a massive flower arrangement. “What a classy artist!” McLean tweeted out with a pic of Swift’s handwritten message to him.
It reads, “Don, I will never forget that I’m standing on the shoulders of giants. Your music has been so important to me. Sending love one writer of LONG SONGS to another. Your fan, Taylor.”
The 76-year-old spoke about Taylor beating his record and said, “There is something to be said for a great song that has staying power. ‘American Pie’ remained on top for 50 years, and now Taylor Swift has unseated such a historic piece of artistry. Let’s face it, nobody ever wants to lose that #1 spot, but if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor.”
