Suspicious Substance Found Inside Lobby Area Of Joliet Police Station

Oct 14, 2021 @ 11:43am

Officials are investigating a suspicious substance that was found inside the lobby area of the Joliet Police station. Authorities say the white powdery substance was first discovered last night inside an elevator at the station by a custodian. The lobby area was evacuated while the Joliet Fire Department worked to determine what the substance is. No one has been injured. The department’s 911 dispatchers continued to work inside the building, while officers were stationed outside to help anyone needing police assistance.

