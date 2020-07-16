Suspect Knew The 16 Year Old Gunshot Victim And Lived In The Same Block In Crest Hill
An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in the 1700 block of Arbor Lane in Crest Hill on Monday night.
Twenty-year-old Travion Terrell, who lived in an apartment unit in the same block of Monday’s slaying, was arrested Wednesday night.
On July 15, 2020 suspect Travion D. Terrell, 20, of Joliet turned himself in to Police.
Crest Hill Police were granted felony approval from the Will County States Attorney’s Office upon the completion of additional witness interviews and Terrell was charged with involuntary
manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm. “The untimely death of this juvenile is a tragedy. Our investigation revealed this as a careless, reckless, act that could have been prevented. I personally would like to thank everyone involved in assisting with this case–our Patrol Officers who responded to the scene, Investigators, and the Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.” said Chief Ed Clark.
The Will County Coroner’s office identified the slain teen as 16 year old Trayvon C. Fraizer of Jackson, Tennessee.
The relationship between the victim and the person of interest is not being released although it is known the two did know each other.