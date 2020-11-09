      Weather Alert

Suspect in Custody After Vehicle Pursuit and Manhunt in Plainfield

Nov 9, 2020 @ 2:57pm

Plainfield Police are reporting a suspect is in custody after a vehicle pursuit evolved into a manhunt. WJOL has learned that Heritage Meadows Drive is currently closed between Pasquinelli Drive and Pear Tree Circle after a police pursuit resulted in a vehicle crash with a suspect on foot in the community. Authorities were asking people in the area to shelter in place as they searched for the suspect. Police have confirmed that a suspect is now in custody and there is no longer a threat to the community. The investigation continues however and numerous roadways in the area are closed.

