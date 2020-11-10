Suspect in Custody After Vehicle Pursuit and Crash Ends in Plainfield
One man is in custody after a police operation turned into a vehicle pursuit that ended with three police officers injured. It was on Monday afternoon thatthe Will County CPAT Task Force was conducting a covert operation in Romeoville in the business park at Weber Road and Interstate 55. CPAT had prior knowledge the subject of their investigation would be in possession of firearms. As Officers attempted to take the male subject into custody he crashed his vehicle into vehicles’ of CPAT Officers and drove at pedestrian Officers on the scene attempting to effect his arrest. Shots were fired by the police at the subject at this time. No one was struck by gunfire.
The subject evaded arrest in Romeoville and was under constant surveillance as he led officers through Woodridge, through Bolingbrook, and ultimately crashed in Plainfield. The man was arrested in Plainfield and firearms were recovered. Three Plainfield Police Officers were injured during the course of this arrest, none are life threatening.
Authorities have stated that there is no remaining threat to public safety concerning this incident. The Illinois State Police are conducting the investigations concerning vehicles crashes regarding this incident. The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is conducting the investigation of the shots fired by the police. This incident remains under investigation at this time.