Suspect In Capitol Security Breach Dead
The suspect in today’s security breach at the U.S. Capitol is dead. Two Capitol Police Officers are hospitalized with unspecified injuries. Police say a car rammed the two officers and crashed into a barrier. The driver jumped out with a knife and was shot by police. DC National Guard troops were quickly deployed to the Capitol to assist police. The Capitol and surrounding office buildings were immediately put on lockdown. Security has been greatly enhanced since the deadly January 6th attack on the Capitol. The House and Senate are not in session this week