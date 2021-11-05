      Weather Alert

Suspect Identified in Fatal Joliet Township Shooting

Nov 5, 2021 @ 1:10pm

An 18-year-old Joliet man has been arrested on several weapons related charges and has also been identified as a suspect in the fatal Halloween shooting in Joliet Township. Joskar Ramos has been charged with possession of a firearm with an expired FOID card, illegal possession of ammunition and destruction of evidence. The Sheriff’s office has also confirmed that Ramos is a suspect in the Halloween shooting. The investigation is ongoing as detectives look to identify and locate a second shooting.

It was in the early morning hours on October 31st that two men opened fire from a porch that was overlooking the backyard crowd. Two people were killed, and more than 12 others were wounded. The two killed were 22-year-old Holly Mathews and 22-year-old Jonathan Ceballos. This is a developing story, stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.

