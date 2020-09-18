Suspect arrested, second at-large for firing assault rifle at Arizona state troopers: Officials
Arizona Department of Public SafetyBy MEREDITH DELISO, ABC News
(PHOENIX) — One suspect has been arrested and a second is still at-large in an ambush-style shooting of Arizona troopers on Thursday, officials said.
The suspect in custody allegedly fired multiple rounds at DPS detectives in Phoenix with an assault rifle, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The shooting occurred just before 9 a.m. local time on Thursday, authorities said, as troopers were in the area to serve a body warrant on a wanted subject. A trooper was in an unmarked car in visible police attire when the alleged gunman approached in a silver four-door Infiniti, Arizona Director Col. Heston Silbert said during a press briefing Thursday evening.
“There was no question, it was an ambush,” Silbert said. “He was identifiable as a police officer.”
As the trooper apparently started to exit his car, the suspected gunman allegedly exited the passenger side of his car with an AK-47 and “immediately opened up and opened fire on him,” Silbert said.
A nearby trooper arrived on the scene, and both returned fire, he said.
The driver fled the scene, leaving the alleged shooter behind, authorities said.
Neither the troopers nor the alleged gunman were injured, authorities said.
The suspect in custody was identified by authorities as a 17-year-old male. The troopers found the assault rifle near the alleged shooter, Arizona DPS spokesman Capt. Jesse Galvez said during a press briefing after the shooting.
Arizona DPS released images of the car that the gunman was allegedly a passenger in, describing it as a 2013 Infiniti model G-37 with custom wheels and a temporary plate.
DPS detectives were still looking for the driver and car as of Thursday evening.
