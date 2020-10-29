'Survival Kit': Goodie Mob announces new album featuring Dungeon Family members Big Boi and Andre 3000

Prince Williams/WireImageAtlanta collective Goodie Mob announce their new album, Survival Kit, which arrives Nov. 13, featuring Big Boi and Andre 3000.
Goodie Mob and the duo, who make up the hip hop group, OutKast, were two of the hottest acts to come out of the Dungeon Family music collective in the late 90s. Music lovers have adored the southern gritty sounds of Goodie Mob and its members–Big Gipp, Cee-Lo, Khujo, and T-Mo— since their 1995 debut Soul Food.
Now, the quartet is teaming up with their longtime friends — for the hip hop group’s first album since 2013’s Age Against The Machine.
“Here we go,” Big Boi wrote on Instagram, sharing the album’s announcement from Consequence of Sound.
Big Boi and Andre 3000 will both be featured on Survival Kit, which is produced by hip hop group Organized Noize, but on separate tracks.
On Friday, Outkast will release a 20th anniversary reissue of their critically-acclaimed album, Stankonia, featuring previously unreleased remixes of their hit singles “So Fresh, So Clean,” “B.O.B (Bombs over Baghdad),” and the newly certified three-time platinum hit record “Ms. Jackson.“
By Rachel George
