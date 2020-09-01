Survey, We’re Goin Down: Fall Out Boy & Weezer to compete on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’
ABC/Byron CohenFall Out Boy and Weezer will compete on Celebrity Family Feud.
The two bands’ appearance on the Steve Harvey-hosted ABC game show was previously announced on social media earlier this year, but it’s now been confirmed that their episode will air during a special pre-Emmys broadcast on September 20 at 7 p.m. ET.
Fall Out Boy’s team will also feature actor Seth Green, and they’ll be raising money for their Fall Out Boy Fund charity organization. Producer and songwriter Suzy Shinn will round out Weezer’s team, who’ll be raising money for the Reverb environmental and social issues charity.
The 2020 Emmys will then air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Fall Out Boy and Weezer were supposed to hit the road together with Green Day on the Hella Mega tour this summer, but the run was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
