Survey Shows Dangerous Increase of Sun-Tanning as Myths Persist – Cancer Looms
May 30, 2022 @ 1:00pm
Maybe people are so happy to socialize together, outside, again, but this could be deadly. For real.
Tanning – and getting a sunburn – are both dangerous for the skin.
A new survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults, by the
American Academy of Dermatology (AAD)
, reveals a sharp rise in the popularity of tanning, and the number of sunburns which people report they got in 2021, compared to 2020.
Dr. Elizabeth Houshmand, a Dallas-based dermatologist explains, “
A tan is your body’s response to injury. When you tan, you are intentionally putting your health at risk. If you want to look tan, consider using a self-tanning product; but continue to use sunscreen with it
.”
The AAD recommends you seek shade, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. That’s when the sun’s rays are strongest. You should also wear sun-protective clothing, such as a lightweight long-sleeved shirt and pants, and a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses with UV protection. You should also apply a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to all exposed skin.
In this most recent survey, 63-percent of respondents reported getting a suntan last year, up from 54 percent in 2020. And about 33-percent were sunburned in 2021, compared to 25 percent in 2020.
Nearly half of respondents actually believed one or more
FALSEHOODS
about tanning:
22-percent believed that a base tan will prevent a sunburn. 18-percent said it would decrease skin cancer risk. 20-percent said they believed tanning was safe as long as they didn’t burn, while 13-percent even thought tanning was healthy. It’s like asking for cancer.
Houshmand adds, “
Both tanning and sunburning are very concerning. Both tanning and sunburning damage your skin. The more you tan and sunburn, the more this damage builds up over time, increasing your risk of premature skin aging, including age spots, sagging and wrinkling, and skin cancer
.”
Learn more, here: (
UPI
)
A new survey reveals people are reporting getting more tans and sunburns in 2021 compared to 2020, and experts say this is concerning—as both are dangerous and build up skin damage over time, leading to increased risk of things like premature aging and even skin cancer
