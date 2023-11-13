98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Survey Shows: Americans Will Celebrate Holidays Twice  

November 13, 2023 11:00AM CST
holiday place setting table formal – Maura Myles Image
Two helpings, here, please.  [Next thought:  Wait, maybe just one, here…  then, one at the next place.]
The average American will celebrate Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, and Thanksgiving about two times, a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults shows.  84% plan to travel for at least some holidays, and 60% plan to take a pet along for the ride.

70% of those polled plan to celebrate Christmas Day.  32% will celebrate Kwanzaa.  And 30% will set the table for Friendsgiving.

To save on holiday spending, more Americans say they will cut down on the number of gifts, and find more affordable lodging.

Since lockdown, it appears that more folks still really appreciate the ability to get together with family and friends.

And we’re willing to make multiple gatherings happen.  Some of this may be because the “traditional” family is now much more likely to include “steps” (step-parents, step-siblings, etc.), and more branches of family.

Despite the hustle, bustle and travel of the holiday season, it’s always memorable to spend time and make new memories with loved ones near and far,” Julie Arrowsmith of Motel 6 and Studio 6 said.

(Check out more, here:  swnsdigital)

