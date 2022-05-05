Survey Says: Work-Life Balance More Important Than Salary

Survey: Work-Life Balance More Important Than Salary
A new survey reveals that we are more concerned about work-life balance, than we are with money, when we choose a new job.
The survey of 535 respondents comes from Silver Ribbon, a mental health organization, in Singapore.
The results also show that 63 % of respondents feel moderately stressed on the job; while 28% say that they are feeling high amounts of stress.
Meanwhile, 36% of respondents say that the main cause of stress comes from work. And 59% say that it was a combination of work and home issues.