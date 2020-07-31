Survey Says Siesta Key Is Best Beach In U.S.
This May 18, 2017 photo shows Siesta Beach on Siesta Key in Sarasota, Fla. Siesta Beach is No. 1 on the list of best beaches (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
A new survey says Sarasota County in Florida is home to the best beach in the country. Siesta Beach in Siesta Key ranks number one on TripAdvisor’s annual Traveler’s Choice Awards. The site also lists Siesta Beach as eleventh best beach in the world. Eight Florida beaches are ranked in the top 25. Others are in Hawaii, California, South Carolina and New England. Here’s the full list from Trip Advisor.