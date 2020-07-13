Survey Reveals: Our 10 Most Prized Possessions

Is sentimental value worth more than actual financial value?
A new survey asked people to name their most prized possessions. And quite a few of the top 10 things – including the number one answer – are irreplaceable. It’s because of what they MEAN, not what they’re worth.
1. Family photos.
2. A wedding ring.
3. A piece of jewelry.
4. An engagement ring.
5. A family heirloom.
6. A laptop computer.
7. A car.
8. A wedding dress.
9. A child’s memory box.
10. A TV.
The survey also found 42% of us have an heirloom that’s been in the family for at least 50 years.
