Survey Reveals: Our 10 Most Prized Possessions

Jul 13, 2020 @ 10:49am

Is sentimental value worth more than actual financial value?

A new survey asked people to name their most prized possessions.  And quite a few of the top 10 things – including the number one answer – are irreplaceable.  It’s because of what they MEAN, not what they’re worth.

1.  Family photos.

2.  A wedding ring.

3.  A piece of jewelry.

4.  An engagement ring.

5.  A family heirloom.

6.  A laptop computer.

7.  A car.

8.  A wedding dress.

9.  A child’s memory box.

10.  A TV.

The survey also found 42% of us have an heirloom that’s been in the family for at least 50 years.

Catch the full story, here:  SWNS Digital

TAGS
#LiveSmarterNotHarder #MauraMyles #PrizedPossessions #WorkSmarterNotHarder
