SURVEY: Parents are No Help with Homework Past 6th Grade
A new survey of 2,000 American parents of school-aged children by Mongoose, maker of bikes and scooters, looked into how parents are attempting to help their kids with their homework. Some of the findings:
– 58 percent of parents said their child has asked for their help with math.
– The average American parent’s science and math knowledge taps out around the sixth-grade level.
– 42 percent of parents said they would be “lost” trying to teach their child the math curriculum for their grade. And 35 percent said the same about the science curriculum.
– Four in 10 parents could not correctly identify what the acronym STEM stood for. (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)