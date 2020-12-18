Survey: Over 150M People Planning To Shop This Saturday
It appears procrastinators will be out in full force this weekend. A new survey from the National Retail Federation shows more than 150 million Americans plan to shop on “Super Saturday,” the last Saturday before Christmas. NRF noted it’s the second-highest figure since the group started tallying the numbers in 2016. But, 42 percent of those people are aiming to take care of their gift-buying online to avoid crowded stores during the pandemic. “Super Saturday” comes nearly a week before Christmas this year. compared to just four days in 2019. (Metro Source)