Survey: Illinois Leads Nation In Concerns Over Gun Violence

Jul 7, 2021 @ 12:20pm

New polling research shows that Illinois leads the nation in its concern about gun violence. Data from a SafeWise State of Safety survey released yesterday indicates that more than four out of five Illinoisans fear gun violence on a daily basis. The same study found just over half of people in Illinois have confidence in law enforcement’s approach to preventing crime. Separate FBI data shows Illinois leading the nation this year in firearm background checks, which are a key indicator tracking gun sales.

