Survey: 47 Percent Likely to Go to Restaurants as Soon as They Reopen
States across the country are beginning to reopen their economies, but it doesn’t matter if a business is open or not if customers don’t show up, and it remains to be seen how many people will feel safe enough to do so. A new survey from Piper Sandler found that just under half, 47 percent, said they’re likely to go to restaurants as soon as they reopen. That number, a little under half, isn’t bad, but it’s down from 60 percent in Piper’s April survey. Additionally, 63 percent said they’d be more sensitive to eating in a crowded restaurant, up from 62 percent in April. Many restaurants were able to do takeout, delivery and/or drive-through even as they had to shut down dining in, and about 50 percent of the respondents said they were currently going to restaurants for drive-through or pickup. Here’s the complete story from Yahoo Finance.