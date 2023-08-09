Surprise: Luke Bryan has a new song coming Friday

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

August 9, 2023 10:00AM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Bryan has surprise announced that he’s releasing a new song on Friday, August 11.

“SURPRISE! I’m releasing a brand new song called ‘Southern and Slow’ this Friday,” Luke shares on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a snippet of the midtempo track. A longer preview clip is also available on YouTube.

“Southern and Slow” will follow Luke’s latest release and current single, “But I Got A Beer In My Hand,” which is fast approaching the top 10 on the country charts.

Presave “Southern and Slow” now.

