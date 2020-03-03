Surgeon General Suggests Elbow Bump Instead of Handshake
US Surgeon General Jerome Adams, the nation’s top doctor, on Monday shared some handy tips to avoid possibly catching the coronavirus – or any virus for that matter. His suggestions – again, from the nation’s top doctor:
– Take longer washing your hands. Sing “Happy Birthday” while you’re washing your hands to ensure a 20 second-or-more cleaning.
– Instead of shaking hands, he urged people to elbow-bump. Touch elbows with the other person as a greeting.
