Surgeon General Suggests Elbow Bump Instead of Handshake

Mar 3, 2020 @ 6:12am

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams, the nation’s top doctor, on Monday shared some handy tips to avoid possibly catching the coronavirus – or any virus for that matter. His suggestions – again, from the nation’s top doctor:
– Take longer washing your hands. Sing “Happy Birthday” while you’re washing your hands to ensure a 20 second-or-more cleaning.

– Instead of shaking hands, he urged people to elbow-bump. Touch elbows with the other person as a greeting.

Here’s the complete story from the Patch.

