      Breaking News
Supreme Court Overturns Roe V Wade

Supreme Court Overturns Roe V Wade

Jun 24, 2022 @ 11:07am
Getty Images

Supreme Court Overturns Roe Versus Wade

After weeks of speculation, the U.S. Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.

By a 5-4 decision, the Court ruled that there is no federal constitutional right to an abortion.

The majority opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito and is ‘very similar’ to the draft opinion leaked last month, according to reports.

The decision will have a massive and immediate impact on abortion laws in the U.S. – with many states expected to enact abortion bans or other restrictions.

TAGS
#RoeVWade #SCOTUS #SupremeCourt
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Fathers Day Gifts - Which Cost Little - But Mean Much
FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Confess 25 Year Old Secret
MIRANDA LAMBERT PLUCKED FROM AUDIENCE TO SING
Win Tickets to Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On