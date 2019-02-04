Superbowl Commercials What Did You Think?
By Roy Gregory
|
Feb 4, 2019 @ 7:01 AM

Super Bowl 53 will go down as one of the least exciting and lowest scoring games in Super Bowl history Overall, this year’s crop was uneventful, just like the game. Our top pick was The GAME OF THRONES/BUD LIGHT commercial: Bud Light went with their medieval theme, and busted on Miller Lite and Coors Light for using corn syrup in their recipes. We also liked the NFL Legends tribute commercial.

Carol’s favorite was the Planters Commercial.

USA TODAY Ad Meter voting results will be released later today.

