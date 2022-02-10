‘Super Friends’ Who Have Gone to Every Super Bowl Plan their (Likely) Final Trip

Three friends, who have attended every single Super Bowl, together, are at it again… But it may be their last trip.
The men, who are all in their 80s, have attended every game since the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game was held, 55 years ago. So, they’re excited to get to LVI.
The trio’s trip to SoFi Stadium, Sunday, to see the Bengals versus the Rams, however, may be their last.
Don Crisman, of Maine, is 85 years old; and he says this will be his last in-person Super Bowl; same for 82-year-old Gregory Eaton of Michigan. He is dealing with some health issues.
But the youngest of the “Super Friends,” 80-year-old Tom Henschel, says he might try to make a couple more Super Bowls. Though, he note that it’s looking like the end zone. He says, “Old man age is catching up to all of us.”
The guys shelled out $2,500 each for their tickets this year — about 400 times more than the cheap seats cost in 1967.
[Do you have a yearly tradition with a group of friends that you hope lasts well into your 80s?]