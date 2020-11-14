Super Idea? Texas Lawmaker Wants Day After Super Bowl To Be A Statewide Holiday
A Texas lawmaker is proposing the day after the Super Bowl be a statewide holiday.
It’s estimated that about 17 million Americans catch “Super Bowl Fever” and call in sick to work Monday after Super Bowl Sunday.
If people do make it into work, many spend a big chunk of their on-the-job time re-watching popular commercials and plays from the game.
What do you think — should the day after the Super Bowl be a statewide holiday?