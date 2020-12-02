Super Deluxe Edition of Black Sabbath's 'Vol 4' album coming in February
RhinoFebruary 12 will see the release of a Super Deluxe Edition of Vol 4, the 1972 Black Sabbath album that features classics like “Supernaut,” “Snowblind” and “Changes.”
The release will be available in several formats that will include a newly remastered version of the original album, 20 unreleased studio and live recordings, and a booklet including rare photos and a poster of previously unpublished artwork.
You can choose from a four CD set or a five-LP set pressed on 180-gram vinyl, which are available for pre-order now, or a digital version. A remastered version of “Tomorrow’s Dream” is available now.
The live recordings, from March 1973, are designed to reflect a typical Black Sabbath setlist from the Vol 4 tour, and include concert versions of “Paranoid” and “War Pigs,” as well as Vol 4 tracks like “Cornucopia” and “Tomorrow’s Dream.”
There are also unreleased studio outtakes of “Supernaut,” “Changes” and others from the original album sessions, plus alternative takes, false starts and studio dialogue.
For a full track list of the package, visit Rhino.com.
By Andrea Dresdale
