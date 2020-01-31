Super Bowl Trivia to Stump Your Guests
An official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game that was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
A couple of these questions stumped Roy Gregory who is a big football fan so we decided to share them with you. These are from the website Kids World.
- What player has played in the most Super Bowls? – Tom Brady has played in 9 games
- Which team has played in four Super Bowls but has never led at any point during the game? –The Minnesota Vikings
- What is the name of the trophy for the winner of the Super Bowl? –The Vince Lombardi Trophy
- Which player has won the Super Bowl MVP three times? –Joe Montana
- If the Super Bowl is the 2nd most watched sporting event, what is the most watched sporting event every year? –Soccer Champions League Final
- What company pays the MVP of the Super Bowl every year to sponsor their business? –Disney
- Which team was the first team to win 5 Super Bowls? San Francisco 49ers
- Which team won the first Super Bowl? –The Green Bay Packers
- What current NFL team has never played in a Super Bowl? (There is 4 of them… can you name all 4?) –Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cleveland Browns