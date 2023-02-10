Super Bowl May Cause Heart Attacks:

ABC says doctors are warning NFL fans to remain calm during the Super Bowl because getting too stressed or too excited may cause a heart attack.

Cardiologist Dr. Michael Chan says, “I was at Johns Hopkins and we had a fan at the time that had a heart attack in the middle of a Ravens games. Close losses … that creates heartache, and as a result, that can propagate increased stress, particularly for those people who are at higher risk. Those who are smokers, are diabetic, have high blood pressure and high cholesterol, not in great shape. We do know that alcohol and salty, fatty foods combined with emotional stress can trigger cardiac episodes. Maybe go out, go for a walk and throw the football around. Get some exercise in. You can do yoga and maybe some tai chi. That may not be a bad idea,”