Summer Walker brings us the 'Complete Set' of her debut album, 'Over It'

LVRN/Interscope RecordsIn celebration of her debut album, R&B powerhouse Summer Walker is sharing the Over It: Complete Set.
Fans will be able to enjoy her critically-acclaimed 18-track debut all over again, along with instrumentals, live renditions of “Body,” “Sessions 32,” “Playing Games,” and her Platinum single with Usher, “Come Thru,” as well as acapella versions of “Drunk Dialing,” “Tonight,” and “Nobody Else.”
Over It spent 49 weeks in the top 40 and 56 weeks in the top 50 on the Billboard 200 Album chart when it debuted in October of last year, peaking at the #2 spot. Her July EP, Life on Earth, debuted at number eight on the chart.
Walker also joined her LVRN family for their Home for the Holidays album, which featured her rendition of the classic “Santa Baby.” She also graced the cover of Billboard’s annual R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players issue.
Next up, Walker and Brandy will celebrate Black women with performances for the Pandora LIVE Sounds of Soul event on December 1.
By Rachel George
