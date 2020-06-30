      Weather Alert

Summer Walker announces new EP, ‘Life on Earth’

Jun 30, 2020 @ 5:00am

Interscope RecordsFresh off her passionate performance with Usher at the BET Awards, Summer Walker announces her new EP Life on Earth, which arrives July 10.

According to a press release, the new EP will be executive produced by Walker herself as the follow up her record-breaking debut album Over It, featuring her platinum hit, “Playing Games.”

Summer Walker was nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop as well as Best New Artist at the 2020 BET Awards. She made us second guess the pain of heartache juxtaposed with tranquility during an intimate performance of her songs “Session 32” and “Come Thru” with Usher.

Life on Earth is available for pre-save on Spotify and iTunes.

By Rachel George
