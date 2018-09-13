Suggestions to get Garth Brooks Notre Dame Show Tickets Tomorrow

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Saturday, October 20TH 7:00 PM EDT @ Notre Dame Stadium

TICKETS ON SALE Friday, September 14th* @ 9:00AM CDT Sharp!

IN-THE-ROUND STAGING

8 ticket limit!!

Buy ONLY at the following:

1) www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

2) Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849, 1-800-745-3000

3) Go to the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

Ticketmaster Active Queue

The Active Queue is a ‘virtual line’ to help protect fans from ticket bots and provide a better and more reliable ticket purchase experience. The Active Queue is constantly moving fans through the line and onto the purchase page. Fans will receive regular updates of their position in the line as the sale progresses.

How the Active Queue works:

Fans visit www.ticketmaster.com and select the Notre Dame event – https://www1.ticketmaster.com/garth-brooks/event/05005517DC00932A

The Waiting Room will open 60 minutes prior to the event going on sale

Once the event goes on sale, all fans in the waiting room will be randomly assigned a spot in the Active Queue. This ensures access to tickets is as fair as possible.

Tickets will still be available first-come, first-served basis. Fans will be able to select the best available seats from a list or use the Interactive Seat Map.

For those who join the Active Queue after the on sale begins, they will join at the back of the line.

We recommend: