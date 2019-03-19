Sugary Drinks Can Be Deadly, Study Says

Most of us already knew that sugary drinks like soda are bad for you. But a new report suggests it might be worse than we thought – especially for women.

According to the study, drinking two sugary beverages a day can increase the risk of premature death by 29% for men, and 63% for women, compared to those who imbibe less than once a month. Sugary drinks have also been linked to risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke in previous studies.

So you should just switch to diet soda, right? Not so fast – while swapping out one diet drink a day can help lower the risk, drinking two or more can lead to many of the same health issues. Read the complete story from Daily Mail here. How many sugary drinks do you consume per day?