98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Suburban OB/GYN Facing Lawsuits

January 12, 2023 7:51AM CST
Share
Suburban OB/GYN Facing Lawsuits

A group of women is taking legal action against a west suburban OB-GYN and his former employer. One former patient told the media yesterday that Dr. Vernon Cannon was intoxicated while performing her patient exam. One of several lawsuits claims Dr. Cannon performed an irreversible sterilization procedure on a patient without the patient’s consent. The suits also claim DuPage Medical Group was negligent in keeping Cannon employed and not supervising him adequately.

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Why That New Year's Eve Kiss? It's Good for You
4

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
5

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?

Recent Posts