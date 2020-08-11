Sub Urban announces ‘Freak Show’ livestream

Credit: VixxionSub Urban has announced an livestream performance taking place this Friday, August 14.
Dubbed Freak Show, the online event will include renditions of songs off the “Cradles” singer’s debut EP Thrill Seeker, which features his current single, “Freak.”
You can tune into Freak Show on Friday at 3 p.m. ET via the Sub Urban YouTube channel.
Thrill Seeker was released this past March. The EP followed the viral success of “Cradles,” which became hugely popular on TikTok before eventually reaching number one on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart.
By Josh Johnson
