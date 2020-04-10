Styx presenting YouTube event hosted by Lawrence Gowan and featuring stream of 2019 Las Vegas concert
Courtesy of StyxThe latest installment of Styx‘s recently launched series of special streaming concert events, dubbed “Styx Fix,” will available exclusively Saturday, April 11, at the band’s official YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
The stream will feature the audio from a January 20, 2019, show that the band played at the Pearl theater in Las Vegas. The concert featured Styx playing its entire 2017 concept album, The Mission, as well as a set of the group’s most popular songs, including “The Grand Illusion,” “Blue Collar Man (Long Nights),” “Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man),” “Lady,” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” “Come Sail Away,” “Mr. Roboto” and “Renegade.”
The audio presentation will be hosted by Styx singer/keyboardist Lawrence Gowan, and will be accompanied by exclusive photos.
The band is encouraging fans who watch the “Styx Fix” stream to donate to the Recording Academy’s recently established MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Meanwhile, Styx have postponed and canceled a variety of spring 2020 concerts because of the coronavirus pandemic. The next show on the band’s schedule currently is slated to take place June 19 in Biloxi, Mississippi. Visit the band’s official Facebook page and StyxWorld.com for more details about its tour itinerary.
