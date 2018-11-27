Styx is Touring With . . . Larry the Cable Guy at the Rialto Theater in Joliet

This is one unusual combination, Chicago Rock band STYX is teaming up with comedian Larry the Cable Guy for Tour called, “Laugh. Rock. Seriously.” TOMMY SHAW of Styx says, quote, “We first ran into Larry the Cable Guy at a convenience store in Sarasota, Florida, many moons ago. Now we are pairing up for a fun night of music and comedy, something we could all use a big dose of! I’m ready! Are you? Let’s do this!!!”

And Larry adds, quote, “I’ve always wanted to work some shows with the iconic band Styx. Not only because their music has been a soundtrack to my life, but also to try and get back the 18 bucks I loaned [Tommy] for honey buns and coffee from that day in Florida.” The show is February 12th, 2019 @ the Rialto Square Theater in Joliet. Click here to get your tickets!