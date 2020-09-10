STURGIS Now Considered a Super Spreader of COVID-19 – Health Cost May Top $12 Billion
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, last month, is now considered a “super-spreader” event, during this COVID-19 pandemic. That’s because more than 250,000 cases have been tied to the event – And financial analysts say they believe it could lead to $12 billion in public health costs. About 500,000 attended the annual 10-day fest.
“It drew motorcycle enthusiasts from around the country, many of whom were seen without face coverings inside crowded bars, restaurants, and other indoor establishments.” Inae Oh also reports that the financial estimate comes from a world-renowned financial study firm: Germany-based IZA Institute of Labor Economics.
The study tracked anonymous cell phone data, like location – without identity.
