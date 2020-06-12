STUDY: To Lose Weight Don’t Eat Dinner After 6PM
Eating dinner earlier could have its advantages. Researchers from Johns Hopkins University found that eating just before bedtime raises one’s risk of gaining weight and also increases one’s risk for developing type 2 diabetes by increasing blood sugar levels. Researchers compared people who ate dinner at 6 p.m. to people who ate dinner at 10 p.m. and found those who consistently ate later faced the highest aforementioned risks. Study author Dr. Jonathan Jun adds, “The effect of late eating varies greatly between people and depends on their usual bedtime. If the metabolic effects we observed with a single meal keep occurring chronically, then late eating could lead to consequences such as diabetes or obesity.” They found that blood sugar levels were higher, and the amount of ingested fat burned was lower following the later dinner, even when the same meal was provided at the two different times. Here’s the complete story from TheSun.co.uk.