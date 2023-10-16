Study Shows: Majority of Active U.S. Military Obese or Overweight
October 16, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Study Shows: Majority of Active U.S. Military Obese or Overweight
Two-thirds of active American military members are obese or overweight? That’s the conclusion of a report from the American Security Project.
Defense Department data suggests that the obesity rate in the military has inceased from 10% to 21%, in the past decade.
The report indicates that this could impact military readiness.
“It isn’t a moral failing; it’s a health crisis,” the report reads. “Framing obesity as an issue of insufficient willpower or discipline prevents soldiers from seeking and receiving treatment.”
