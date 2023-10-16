Study Shows:  Majority of Active U.S. Military Obese or Overweight

Two-thirds of active American military members are obese or overweight? That’s the conclusion of a report from the American Security Project.

Defense Department data suggests that the obesity rate in the military has inceased from 10% to 21%, in the past decade.

The report indicates that this could impact military readiness.

“It isn’t a moral failing; it’s a health crisis,” the report reads. “Framing obesity as an issue of insufficient willpower or discipline prevents soldiers from seeking and receiving treatment.”

