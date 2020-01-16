Study: Seeing a Movie Counts as ‘Light Exercise’
If you prefer sitting in a movie theater seat rather than on a bicycle seat, you’re in luck — a new study claims seeing a movie is just as good for your heart as going to the gym is.
The study, conducted by University College London, involved hooking up biometric sensors to 50 people watching the live-action version of “Aladdin.” The sensors indicated their heart rates climbed between 40 and 80 percent for about 45 minutes of the movie, which is what happens when someone takes part in “light exercise,” the study indicates. Talking a walk or gardening also qualify as light exercise.
There’s no word on how adding popcorn or candy to the mix would affect the results. Here’s the complete story from ABC-13.