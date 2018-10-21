Study Says Dogs Love THIS Type of Music

If you want a calm, happy pooch, go ahead and put on a little Bob Marley.

Researchers in Glasgow studied the affect of different kinds of music on pets and found that dogs were happiest when listening to reggae music like Marley or UB40. Soft rock also tended to result in more positive behavior.

This research doesn’t just help pet owners. Shelters could play reggae to calm dogs down and raise their chances of adoption.

Do your pets like music? Is there any music they hate?