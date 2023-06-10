Study: Older Americans Are Addicted To Food
June 10, 2023 8:30AM CDT
More and more Americans are addicted to junk food – especially as we age. A new study out of the University of Michigan found that 1 in 8 Americans over the age of 50 show signs of addiction to processed foods. Those rates were even higher among women, as well as people who are overweight or suffer from poor mental health. Researchers say our brains can respond to processed or sugary foods in much the same fashion as alcohol or tobacco.
