Study: Looking at Your Phone Makes Other People Do the Same

May 4, 2021 @ 2:07pm
If you see someone in the same room (or meeting or store) as you glance at your phone, you’re likely gonna do the same.
Researchers, in Italy, have found that, out of 184 people, half (92) replicated the action of touching and looking at their phones, just 30 seconds after a subconscious trigger.
They say this makes phone-copying behavior similar to the well-known “contagious yawning” phenomenon.  That’s when an individual yawns, in response to someone else’s.
But there’s one big difference:  contagious yawning is thought to promote group bonding; while looking at a smartphone is unlikely to have any social benefits.
