Study: Exercise Improves Concentration & Problem Solving Skills
Getty Images
If you’d like a boost in your memory go ahead a do a bit of exercise. Swedish researchers analyzed 13 studies and found that people ages 18 to 35 who walked, ran, or cycled at moderate to high intensity and then took memory and concentration tests did better on both tests, and had an improvement in problem-solving skills. The researchers write, “This systematic review strongly suggests that aerobic, physical exercise followed by a brief recovery […] improves attention, concentration, learning and memory functions in young adults.” It’s thought exercise increases levels of a protein called ‘brain-derived neuropathic factor’ which is thought to be important for memory. Here’s the complete story from Daily Mail.